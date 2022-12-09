It is time for the business end of the 2022 World Cup where all teams will feel the pressure as they approach ever closer to the finals. The first quarter-finals sees Croatia taking on Brazil at the Education City Stadium. Croatia have been far from spectacular so far in Qatar but they have shown great resolve and grit to fight their way out of trouble. In the last match, there were various instances when they looked down and out against Japan but they held on and ultimately progressed. Brazil though will be a completely different challenge as they are the favorites to lift the Cup. The Selecao demolished South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 and some of the passing on display by the team was exquisite to say the least. It is imperative Croatia remain in the contest for as long as possible. Will Neymar Play Tonight in Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Check Out Possibility of Neymar Featuring in CRO vs BRA Line-Up.

Josip Stanisic missed the last game along with Borna Sosa and they both are fit enough to make the matchday squad. Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic are the core of the side and the energy they bring in midfield is vital. Skipper Modric comes up against his former Real Madrid team-mate Casemiro and he will know a thing or two about his strengths. Bruno Petkovic will lead the attack with Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric for company on the wings.

Alex Sandro will miss the tie against Croatia due to a hip problem while Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus are ruled out of the tournament with long term injuries. Richarlison has been heavily involved in anything good in attack for Brazil and Croatia will need to man mark him properly. Neymar will slot in behind him as the no 10 and provide key passes to pacey wingers Vinicius Junior and Raphinha. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 9.

When is Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Education City Stadium. The match will be played on December 09, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Croatia vs Brazil (CRO vs BRA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Brazil (CRO vs BRA), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. There will be goals in this game and it will mostly come from the Brazilians. Expect them to win 0-3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).