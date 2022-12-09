Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is undoubtedly the biggest hope of Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Brazilian superstar is in great form. However, injuries are something which has not helped him in recent times. Despite Neymar missing most part of the group stage, Brazil finished at the top of Group G ahead of Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia with six points from three matches. Brazil defeated Serbia and Switzerland in the first two group-stage matches. However then in the final game of Group G, they suffered a narrow loss against Cameroon. Then in the round of 16, Brazil came back in style to register a 4-1 win over South Korea. Now the five-time world champions will face the last edition's runners-up Croatia in the quarter final match. In this article, we will discuss if Neymar will feature in the FIFA World Cup 2022 crucial quarter final match against Croatia. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 9.

Neymar had a pretty decent start to the world cup. The PSG forward played a crucial role in Brazil's 2-0 victory against Serbia. He was the focal point for Brazil in the attacking third and was involved in almost every move. However. after the match, it was revealed that the 30-year-old had suffered an ankle injury which ruled him out of the group stage. In Neymar's absence, Brazil found it very tough. Tite's side got a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Switzerland, courtesy of a Casemiro wonder strike. Then they were defeated by the African nation Cameroon. Neymar finally returned to the starting eleven in their round-of-16 match against South Korea. His effect in the match was clearly visible as Brazil notched up a 4-1 victory. Neymar scored one goal from the penalty spot and assisted another one.

Will Neymar Play in Croatia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

After recovering from his injury ahead of the knock-out stage, Neymar is currently 100 percent fit to start in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Croatia. So, the Paris Saint-Germain forward will start in the Croatia match. BRA 4-1 KOR | Brazil vs South Korea Result and Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Brazil Thrash South Korea To Progress Into Quarterfinals.

Neymar is one of the most important players for Tite's setup. His availability is huge news for Brazil fans. Neymar has a great record against Croatia too. The Brazilian forward scored two goals against Croatia in the opening match of the 2014 World Cup. He will be hoping to produce something similar in the next game.

Unlike Brazil, Croatia had a very tough round-of-16 outing. Modric's side fell behind Japan in the first half. Ivan Perisic then scored with a brilliant header to bring them level. Croatia then won the match in the opnelaty shopot-out. Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties and became the nation's hero. Livakovic will have to be at his best if Croatia want to stop Tite's Brazil and Neymar.

