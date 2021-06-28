Croatia clash with Spain in their round of 16 clash at Copenhagen with both teams looking to kick on after a slow start to the competition. Both Spain and Croatia needed last gasp victories and some fortune to go their way as they booked second round slot. The La Roja in particular have come into the competition in decent form and it was hard to comprehend their poor showing in the first two matches. Luis Enrique’s new look Spain has some young stars who have tremendous potential for success at the international level. Croatia on the other hand are at the opposite end of the spectrum with many first team players at the twilight of their career. Euro 2020 Day 18 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Round of 16 Fixtures.

Ivan Perisic has tested for COVID 19 and will be under quarantine for the next 10 days. The other player to miss out for Croatia is Dejan Lovren who is suspended. Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic are integral part of this team as they act as the twin engine in midfield. Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic should slot in as the sweeper, protecting a back four comprising Domagoj Vida at the heart of it.

Spanish captain Sergio Busquets’ return has lifted the team as he is the calming influence in midfield for the La Roja. Koke and Pedri provide the creative impetus and will join the attack with every opportunity possible. Alvaro Morata leads the Spanish attack with Gerard Moreno and Pablo Sarabia as the wide men. Aymeric Laporte has been brilliant for Spain so far and is an automatic starter in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Knocked Out of Euro 2020, Defending Champions Lose 0-1 to Belgium.

When is Croatia vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match will be played on June 28, 2021 (Monday) at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Croatia vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Croatia vs Spain, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Croatia vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Croatia vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app. Croatia may find it hard to match up Spain’s technical superiority and will likely go down in this battle.

