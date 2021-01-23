Real Madrid are going through some turbulent times at the moment with silverware looking difficult to come by. Defeats at the hands of Athletic Bilbao and Alcoyano saw them exit Super Copa de Espana and Copa Del Rey respectively. In the league, they are seven points off Atletico Madrid and have played a game more than their city rivals. Given the form Diego Simeone’s team are in, Real Madrid do not have a remote chance of defending their title. But for their season to come back on track, the Los Blancos need a win desperately against Alaves. Opponents Alaves find themselves struggling in the relegation battle. They have lost their last three encounters and need a quick revival to beat the drop. Zinedine Zidane Tests Positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid Manager To Be Out for at Least Next Four Matches.

Rodrigo Ely misses out for Alaves but apart from the defender, the hosts have the entire first-team squad available for selection. Tomas Pina and Rodrigo Battaglia in midfield have an important role to play considering Alaves are likely going to line up in a 4-4-2 attacking formation. Wingers Luis Rioja and Martin Aguirregabiria do not track back much but they will need to in order to keep Madrid in check. Edgar Mendez and Joselu in attack can be more than a handful if they are fed well. Arsenal in Advance Talks With Real Madrid Over Signing Martin Odegaard on Six-Month Loan Deal.

Zinedine Zidane is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus and Real Madrid will have to do without their talismanic manager. Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio are set to make the playing eleven alongside Karim Benzema in the final third. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are the first choice midfielder for the visitors in a dynamic 4-3-3 setup.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid clash will be played on January 23, 2021 (Sunday) at the Mendizorroza Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid for free. Real Madrid have enough quality about them to secure an easy win against Alaves, who are short of confidence heading into the clash.

