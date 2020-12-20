After a tumultuous start to their La Liga campaign, Real Madrid have won three in a row which is giving their title credentials a new hope. The Los Blancos are three points from the top off city rivals Atletico Madrid at third place in the points table. After successfully making to the next stage of the Champions League, the pressure has eased a bit on manager Zinedine Zidane and the squad. Any further slip ups by their rivals and we could see the defending champions reach the summit. Opponents Eibar are 13th currently but have not lost any of their last five league matches. They are making a reputation of drawing games this season and a point against the champions certainly bodes well for them. UEFA Cancels 2021 Under-17 European Championships for Men and Women Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Cote, Paulo Oliveira, Rober Correa and Jose Antonio Martinez are all ruled out for the hosts Eibar which is a huge blow. Pedro and Anaitz Arbilla in the backline have a tough day at work as they come up against a buoyant Real Madrid attack. Eibar will line up in a 4-4-2 formation with Yoshinori Muto and Kike Garcia leading the forward line.

Eden Hazard has returned to first team training for Real Madrid but it is not match fit yet. Marcelo could come in for Ferland Mendy at left back with Ferland Mendy replacing Luka Modric. Casemiro and Toni Kroos are integral part of the Zinedine Zidane setup and they will continue to play all games without much breather. Lucas Vazquez, who could be on his way out of Real Madrid, should start for the visitors.

When is Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Eibar vs Real Madrid clash will be played on December 20, 2020 (Saturday mid-night) at the Municipal de Ipurua. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Eibar vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Eibar vs Real Madrid for free. Real Madrid have to be patient against an Eibar side that look to sit back and absorb pressure. Expect a 0-1 win for the Los Blancos after the end of ninety minutes.

