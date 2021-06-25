Spanish striker Alvaro Morata on Friday revealed that he received a lot of threats and abuses on social media after missing a goal against Poland in the ongoing Euro 2020. Morata missed an open opportunity to score against Poland in a Group E clash after striker Gerard Moreno failed to score a penalty and the ball came to him on the rebound. The match ended 1-1 and put Spain in potential danger to miss out on a last-16 spot. "I did not sleep for nine hours after the game against Poland. I have received threats, insults to my family, that they hope my children die," Morata said, speaking to a Spanish media outlet. "I'm fine, maybe a few years ago I would have been screwed. I have spent a few weeks isolated from everything," he further added. Euro 2020: Aymeric Laporte Reacts After Scoring First Goal for Spain

Morata had given Spain the lead to silence his detractors who have been criticising him for his poor performance in the goalless draw against Sweden in their first match of Euro 2020. Robert Lewandowski levelled for Poland soon to ensure his side stayed in the competition.

The Juventus striker, on loan from Atletico Madrid said that he wished people put themselves in his place. "I understand that I am criticised because I have not scored a goal, but I wish people would put themselves in the place of what it is like to receive threats, that they tell you that your children should die. What bothers me is that they tell my wife, that they tell my children. They tell them everything. I wish people would put themselves in my place. I have two options: either shut up or come here to explain myself."

Spain had an underwhelming start in Euro 2020 but they bounced back strong and hard against Slovakia, handing them a heavy 5-0 defeat to make an emphatic entry into the last-16. They now face 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in the knockouts. "They have a lot of class. Brozovic, Modric and Kovacic, it's going to be physical and we're going to need to squeeze everyone."

Morata also said that Spain weren't below the level of Portugal and Germany. "I do not think that we are below France or Germany. We have many things to improve, but it does not make sense to believe in better or worse," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).