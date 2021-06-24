The centre-back struck for Spain just before half-time to put his side in a dominant position in their Group E clash against Slovakia. Spain, in a must-win situation after drawing two matches, defeated Slovakia 5-0 to make it to the last 16 of Euro 2020. His tweet, which is in Spanish, translates to, "Very happy with the goal, but the best (and hardest) is yet to come."

Check his tweet:

Muy contento con el gol, pero lo mejor (y más duro) ainsi esta por venir 💪🏻🔴 VAMOSSSS @sefutbol 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uifsY2BqEc — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) June 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)