Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Title contenders Aston Villa return to Premier League 2025-26 action this Sunday as they welcome a depleted Everton side to Villa Park. Unai Emery’s men, currently third in the table and level on points with Manchester City, are looking to extend an eleven-match unbeaten home run across all competitions. Conversely, Everton arrive in the West Midlands following a disappointing FA Cup exit, with manager David Moyes grappling with a growing injury list and the absence of key players on international duty. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

History heavily favours the hosts; Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League encounters with Everton, dating back to 2019. While the reverse fixture in September ended in a 0–0 stalemate, Emery’s side has evolved significantly since then, with Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins proving to be one of the league's most effective attacking tandems.

Aston Villa vs Everton Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 18

Venue: Villa Park in Birmingham

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Everton Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Everton match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Aston Villa vs Everton Team News and Key Players

Home Fortress and Title Ambitions

Aston Villa have transformed Villa Park into one of the most daunting venues in English football. The "Villans" have secured victory in eight of their ten home league fixtures this season, a record that has kept them firmly in the hunt for the Premier League trophy.

Despite a goalless draw against Crystal Palace in their last outing, confidence remains high following a successful FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur. A victory today would see Villa move to 46 points, applying significant pressure on league leaders Arsenal.

Everton’s Midfield Crisis

Everton’s preparations have been hampered by a lack of squad depth. The Toffees are currently without Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye, who are representing their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Further complicating matters, Michael Keane remains suspended, while Jarrad Branthwaite and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are major doubts.

One significant boost for the visitors is the return of former Villa captain Jack Grealish. The Manchester City loanee is available after serving a one-match suspension and is expected to lead the attack from the left flank against his boyhood club.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).