Mumbai, August 29: Turkish club Fenerbahce announced on Friday that it has parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho, ending the Portuguese coach’s short stint in Istanbul. The decision came after Fenerbahce failed to qualify for the Champions League league phase, following a play-off defeat to Benfica. Jorge Costa Dies: Jose Mourinho Breaks Down in Tears Over Death of Former FC Porto Captain, Says ‘It’s Part of My History That Goes’ (Watch Video).

“Our Professional Football First Team’s technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career,” the club said in a statement on social media.

Mourinho, 62, joined the Istanbul giants in 2024 and led them to a runner-up finish in the Turkish Super Lig in his sole season in charge. However, he failed to deliver silverware, missing out on the Turkish Cup and the Europa League.

His tenure was punctuated by controversy. In February, after a 0-0 draw with rivals Galatasaray, the champions accused him of making “racist statements” and said they would “initiate criminal proceedings". Mourinho strongly denied the accusations, insisting he was the “opposite” of racist, and filed a lawsuit against Galatasaray seeking damages worth 19,07,000 Turkish Lira (£41,000).

The outspoken coach was also a frequent critic of refereeing standards in Turkey. He received a four-match touchline ban - later reduced to two - after his remarks following the derby with Galatasaray. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Benfica Hold Fenerbahce to Goalless Draw, Bodo/Glimt Win Against Sturm Graz in UCL Qualifying Play-Offs.

Mourinho’s frustration was also evident on the European stage. After a 1-1 Europa League draw with former club Manchester United in October, where he was sent off, he quipped, “The best thing I have to do is when I leave Fenerbahce, I go to a club that doesn’t play in UEFA competition. So, if any club in England from the bottom of the table needs a coach in two years, I’m ready to go.”

In another interview after that game, he repeated the sentiment, “I wanted to manage a team at the bottom of the table in England after leaving Fenerbahce so I do not have to play in UEFA competitions.”

Fenerbahce reiterated its gratitude as the parting was confirmed, “We wish him success in his future career.”

Mourinho, who has managed 10 clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Tottenham, and Roma, arrived at Fenerbahce following a three-year stint at Roma. There, he delivered the club’s first-ever European trophy by winning the Conference League in 2022.

Earlier in his glittering career, Mourinho won the Champions League with Porto in 2004 and with Inter Milan in 2010, and claimed three Premier League titles across two spells at Chelsea. At Manchester United, he lifted the Europa League in 2017 - their last European trophy.

