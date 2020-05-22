Barcelona Trolled by Fans for Posting a Witty Caption in Zlatan Ibrahimovic Style, Netizens Ask Catalan Giants To Delete the Tweet

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Apart from his playing style, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also known for his attitude and his witty quotes have gone viral for quite a long time now. Zlatan who played for Barcelona for a little more than a couple of year from 2009-2011 is still reeling under the effect of their former player as they posted a picture of the Swedish striker. However, little did they know that caption of the snap would irk the fans of the Catalan Giants would invite the wrath of the netizens as they asked the team to delete the post. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores on His Full Debut As AC Milan Beat Cagliari 2–0 in Serie A 2019–20 Clash (Watch Video).

So as a part of Throwback Thursday post, the team posted a snap on social media featuring their former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic. So far so good. But the problem was with the caption of the snap where the Catalan Giants in typical Zlatan style spoke about how the team played for the Swedish striker. Now, this surely did not go down well with the fans and they slammed Barca for such a tweet. First, check out the post below and then the reactions:

When Barça used to play for Zlatan. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/6tUojsKedJ — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2020

Barcelona is way bigger than any other club. You can't compare it to a player. — Muhammad Salar (@Muhamma74881723) May 21, 2020

@Umar96Akmal tweet from your own account 😂 — Dr Khushboo ❄️ (@khushikadri) May 21, 2020

Delete this. He is not bigger than our club you mug. Delete. — tlbandit (@tlbandit1) May 21, 2020

Zlatan left the Catalan Giants in 2011 and had publically slammed their former manager Pep Guardiola for not being a man enough for not having a confrontation with him. "There was never any confrontation, he made sure of that. When they played against my team, I went back to the dressing room after the game and he was in a room waiting for me to leave," said Zlatan during an interview. Post this Zlatan played for AC Milan and then joined Paris Saint Germain. At present te Swedish striker is playing his trade at AC Milan once again.