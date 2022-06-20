Manchester United have Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong as their top priority in the summer and are pushing to sign the midfielder. The arrival of Erik ten Hag as the new manager has accelerated the club's pursuit of the 25-year-old as the Red Devils are likely to propose an improved offer in the coming weeks. Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong Reportedly ‘Clears Out’ His Barcelona Locker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are discussing the possibility of submitting an improved offer for Frenkie de Jong. The Red Devils want to sign the midfielder, who is at the top of the wishlist for new manager Erik Ten Hag.

It is understood that Manchester United had earlier submitted a bid of €60m plus add-ons for the Dutch star but Barcelona had rejected it. The Catalans value the midfielder at around €80-€85m as they aim to make a profit or break even on the 25-year-old after signing him from Ajax for €86m.

Manchester United have held talks about submitting a new bid for Frenkie de Jong. The Premier League outfit have a serious interest in the Dutch star and a meeting next week will determine if they will propose an improved offer, something Barcelona are expecting them to do.

Frenkie de Jing played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and was one of the best players in the world, which made Barcelona splash the cash on him. But given their dire financial situation and the team's inability to get the best out of him, the Catalan outfit are looking to sell the midfielder.

The deal will eventually come down to Frenkie de Jong as it is understood that the player wants Champions League football. But the presence of Erik ten Hag at the helm at Old Trafford could persuade the 25-yar-old to sign with the Red Devils

