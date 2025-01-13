In a high-intensity El Clasico at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium for the Spanish Super Cup 2025 trophy, it was once again FC Barcelona who dominated the proceedings against Real Madrid CF. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid with a calm finish in the 5th minute of the match. But after the opening goal, Barcelona took control of the match and scored three goals in the space of 15 minutes to take a 4-1 lead at the end of the first half. Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Alejandro Balde were on the scoresheet for Hansi Flick’s side handing them a massive advantage going into the break. Raphinha then completed his brace in just three minutes after the break putting the game beyond Madrid’s reach. Rodrygo scored a consolation goal in the 60th minute. Watch the goals highlights below. Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Three Talking Points Ahead of Supercopa de Espana El Clasico in Jeddah.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Result

The Super Cup Kings pic.twitter.com/JCwTGilg3t — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 12, 2025

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Match Highlights

