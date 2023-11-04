Fulham vs Manchester United Live Streaming: Manchester United’s season is falling apart with back-to-back 0-3 losses at home to Manchester City and Newcastle United. The team is in dire straits with question marks being raised over Erik Ten Hag’s ability to guide the team out of the rut. They face Fulham next in the league where a win is a must to stabilise the downslide a bit. The team is 8th in the standings with 15 points from 10 matches played. Making it to the Champions League looks like their only realistic target this season and they can ill afford to widen the gap with the top four. Fulham have a solitary win in their last five games but will be confident of taking on this United team. Fulham versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 6:00 pm IST. Manchester United 0–3 Newcastle United, Carabao Cup 2023–24: Defending Champions Knocked Out After Heavy Defeat at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kenny Tete and Adama Traore are closing in on returns and will likely undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for Fulham. Issa Diop is a major miss for the home side in midfield as he is yet to recover from his injury. Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed will look to maintain the tempo for the hosts allowing former Red Devils midfielder Andreas Pereira to slot in as the playmaker.

Casemiro has been ruled out for a few months for Manchester United in which is another blow for the team. Sofyan Amrabat is struggling for consistency but has an important role to play in this contest. Rasmus Hojlund has been devoid of services on the pitch with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford playing poorly game after game. Dwayne Johnson Dons Man United Tee and Blonde Wig As He Turns Into David Beckham This Halloween (Watch Video).

When is Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Fulham in their upcoming Premier League 2023-24 match on Saturday, November 4. The match is set to begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Craven Cottage.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Fulham vs Manchester United on Star Sports Select 1/HD TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Fulham vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester United football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester United will look to play on the counter, their best bet to score a goal which is troubling them. Expect them to secure a 1-2 victory here.

