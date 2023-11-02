Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup 2023-24 after they were beaten 0-3 by Newcastle United in the round of 16 stage at Old Trafford on November 2. Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle United the lead in the 28th minute and it was doubled when Lewis Hall added another goal in the 36th. Joe Willock's strike in the 60th minute was the final nail in the coffin for the Red Devils, who continued to be in poor form. The pressure on Erik ten Hag increased after this heavy defeat, which came days after they had lost the Manchester derby to Manchester City. Dwayne Johnson Dons Man United Tee and Blonde Wig As He Turns Into David Beckham This Halloween (Watch Video).

Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United Result

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Goal Video Highlights

