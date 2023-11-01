On Halloween 2023, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson paid tribute to David Beckham by dressing up like the former footballer. He posted a video of himself on Instagram in which he could be seen decked up as the iconic footballer wearing Manchester United tee with 'Beckham 7' written on the back. He captioned the post as, "Beckham 7". Indeed, the WWE legend surprised fans by his Halloween look in blonde wig and top-notch bun. Check it out! Heidi Klum Steals the Spotlight with Dazzling Peacock Costume and Acrobatics at Her Annual Halloween Extravaganza!

Dwayne Johnson Dresses Up as David Beckham:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

Dwayne Johnson's Halloween Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

