Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Juventus must be high on confidence after thrashing Barcelona 3-0 in their recent UEFA Champions League fixture. They’ll like to continue their winning momentum as they take on Genoa in Serie-A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday (December 13). Cristiano Ronaldo and Co have been in red-hot form lately and are yet to face a defeat this season. They also registered a comprehensive 2-1 loss against Torino in their last Serie-A outing. On the other hand, Genoa had a rather dismal campaign as they find themselves as the penultimate spot in the team standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of GEN vs JUV match. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Juventus Considering Paul Pogba Swap Deal For Portuguese star.

Genoa’s solitary victory this season came against Inter Milan in October. However, they had a forgettable time since then. They, in total, have six points in 10 matches. Last week, they drew 1-1 against Fiorentina in a game filled with drama. However, they need to put up an extra-ordinary effort to compete with the Italian Giants. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming details. Juventus Pulls Out an Old Tweet of Barcelona Talking About the GOAT.

When is Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Genoa vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on December 13, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris in Genoa and it is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Genoa match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Genoa vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Genoa match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

