Juventus might not make too much noise on social media by teasing the opponents and playing mind games, but once trolled by opponents, they surely know how to come back with a befitting reply. This time Juventus ended up having the last laugh after they won against Barcelona by 3-0 in the second leg of the Champions League 2020-21. As we remember Barcelona had won the first leg of the tournament as they won the first leg of the game by 2-0. Post this, Barcelona had posted a tweet on social media where they said Lionel Messi was the real GOAT. Post this, Juventus had come up with a befitting reply and said that they would bring them the dictionary which would show them the real GOAT. Barcelona and Juventus Get Into a Twitter War Over the GOAT After Lionel Messi Leads Catalans to 2-0 Against Juventus in Champions League 2020.

Back then in the first leg of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo was not a part of the game as he was down with COVID-19. Now after the win against Barcelona at Camp Nou, Juventus posted a tweet and said that they lived up to the promise of bringing the right dictionary. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace last evening by converting a couple of penalties into a goal and then Weston McKennie was the one who scored the third goal. Now, let's have a look at the tweet below by Juventus.

Juventus is now leading the Group G points table and they had already qualified for the Round of 16. Barcelona too for the next round of Champions League 2020-21.

