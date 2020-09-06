Germany will face Switzerland in their second match in Group 4 of League A in UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Both sides remained winless in their opening match of the tournament and will be hoping for a turnaround in result at the St. Jakob Park in Basel. Germany were held to 1-1 draw by Spain after leading for of the second half while Switzerland fell to a 2-1 defeat against Ukraine in their opening encounter. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for SUI vs GER UEFA Nations League match, please scroll down for all information. Portugal 4–1 Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights: Defending Champions Dominate World Cup Finalists.

Switzerland came back from an early goal down to level the match but once again went behind in the second half. With Spain and Germany among the favourites to win the group, Switzerland will have to play out of their skin to produce a favourable result. They qualified for the knockouts last year after beating Belgium and Iceland. Germany, who crashed out of the group stages last year, have rested a number of players but have enough talent at their disposal. How to Watch UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of International Football Tournament in IST.

Germany vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno (GER) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Germany vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Robin Gosens (GER), Niklas Sule (GER) and Kevin Mbabu (SUI) will be picked as the three defenders.

Germany vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Toni Kroos (GER), Granit Xhaka (SUI), Breel Embolo (SUI) and Ilkay Gundogan (GER) can be selected as the four midfielders.

Germany vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Leroy Sane (GER), Timo Werner (GER) and Haris Seferovic (SUI) will form the three-man attacking-line.

Chelsea and Germany striker Timo Werner should be made the captain of this fantasy team while Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic should be appointed as the vice-captain of this Dream11 fantasy team.

