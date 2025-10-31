Getafe will be hosting Girona in the Spanish La Liga this evening with the hosts looking to build on their win over Athletic Club in their previous match. That victory was crucial for them considering they had lost two consecutive games and gone four matches without a victory. The club is currently 10th in the points table with 14 points so far. Their opponents Girona are having a nightmare campaign so far as they are the bottom ranked team in the league. The way their form is at the moment, it will be a surprise if they suruvive the drop. Vinicius Jr Apologises For His Reaction After Xabi Alonso Substituted Him During Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2025-26 El Clasico, Says 'Sometimes Passion Gets the Better of Me'.

Davinchi and Abel Abqar are the players missing out for Getafe due to injuries. There is some positive update in terms of team news as well with Alex Sancris and Allam Nyom returning to the squad after suspension. Borja Mayoral is their key goalscorer in the final third and he will be supported by Mauro Arambarri and Luis Milla as the attacking midfielders. Coba Gomes Da Costa and Adrián Liso will look to create chances out wide for the team.

Donny Van de Beek, Juan Carlos, David Lopez are the key players missing out for Girona due to fitness issues but Alejandro Frances will be back from suspension. Iván Martín is the key playmaker for the team in midfield and with Viktor Tsygankov and Axel Witsel dropping deep to help out the backline, he can play with a bit of freedom. Cristhian Stuani is set to start for the visitors after a good performance in the last league game.

Getafe vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Getafe vs Girona Date Saturday, November 1 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Coliseum, Getafe Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Getafe vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Getafe CF will host a struggling, bottom-placed Girona FC in La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, November 1. The Getafe vs Girona La Liga match is set to be played at Coliseum and start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2025–26: Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde on Target As Barcelona Beat Real Sociedad 2–1 To Go Top of Points Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Getafe vs Girona live due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Getafe vs Girona La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Getafe vs Girona La Liga online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Getafe vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Getafe vs Girona live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass or a tour pass. Getafe at home will be confident of a good display and expect them to secure a routine 2-0 win.

