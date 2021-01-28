The Indian Super League 2020-21 has an interesting fixture laid out for us in later in the evening. We shall have the Hyderabad FC locking horns with Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan. In this article, we shall bring to you our choice of goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards which will help you build your Dream11. But before that let’s have a quick look at the preview of the game. So Hyderabad FC had a mediocre start to the ISL 2020-21 but then recovered soon by winning a few matches. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Hyderabad FC has remained unbeaten in the last five games. Three of their matches ended with a draw and the team won a couple of them. The team is placed on number four of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 18 points in their kitty. Whereas for Sunil Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC things have been a bit difficult. The team has been winless in their last five outings as they have lost three games and have faced a couple of draws. They are placed on number nine of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 14 points. Now, let’s have a look at our playing XI below:

HFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

HFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Juanan (BFC), Ashish Rai (HFC) and Nikhil Poojary (HFC) must be your defenders.

HFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cleiton Silva (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Lluis Sastre (HFC) and Halicharan Narzay (HFC) must be your midfielders.

HFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Aridane Santana (HFC) must be your forwards.

HFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Juanan (BFC), Ashish Rai (HFC), Nikhil Poojary (HFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Lluis Sastre (HFC), Halicharan Narzay (HFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC) and Aridane Santana (HFC).

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be picked as the captain of your team while Aridane Santana (HFC) can be named as the vice-captain for the HFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21 clash.

