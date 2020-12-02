Jamshedpur FC will chase their maiden win in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play a high-flying Hyderabad FC in their third match of ISL 2020-21. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan on December 02, 2020 (Wednesday). Owen Coyle’s side have lost and drawn one each of the two matches they have played so far this season. They started the campaign with a 0-1 defeat to Chennaiyin FC and then gave away a two-goal lead to be held to a 2-2 draw by Odisha DC in their second game. Meanwhile, ahead of the HFC vs JFC match, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) records between these teams and also results of their last encounters in the ISL. Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs JFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Hyderabad FC beat Odisha 1-0 in their opening encounter and followed it with a goalless draw against former ISL champions Bengaluru FC. Hyderabad, Under Marquez Roca, have looked an excellent unit and are placed fifth in the ISL 2020-21 points table. Their opponents Jamshedpur FC are ninth in the standings but can climb as high as sixth with a win while Hyderabad FC can go to top of the table if they win. Both these teams have met twice in ISL history and Jamshedpur lead H2H records with 1 win. HFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC – February 13, 2020 – Match Drawn

Nestor Gordillo opened the scoring for Hyderabad FC but Sumeet Paasi levelled the score in injury-time to help Jamshedpur FC steal a point in the game.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC – October 29, 2019 – Jamshedpur FC Won 3-1

Farukh Choudhary opened the scoring for Jamshedpur in the 34th minute but Marcelo levelled the scored in the first-half injury time. Aniket Jadhav and Sergio Castel then scored in the second-half to seal the win for Jamshedpur in their first-ever meeting against Hyderabad FC.

Hyderabad FC will be eager to record their first victory over Jamshedpur while the latter will search for their first win of the season. A win for Hyderabad will take Roca’s men to the top of the standings and also extend their unbeaten streak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).