Table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan are up against struggling SC East Bengal in the upcoming encounter of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Friday (February 19). Both teams have fared entirely different this season which makes the Mariners firm favourites for this fixture. They are currently leading the team standings with 36 points in 17 games. On the other hand, SC East Bengal are tottering at the ninth position with 17 points in as many games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of ATKMB vs SCEB match. ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Notably, the winner of the league stage of the ISL will get to play in the AFC Champions League and with Mumbai City FC just two points behind, ATK Mohun Bagan can’t afford to be complacent. On the other hand, SC East Bengal have been already knocked out of the competition and have nothing but pride to play for. The two sides have locked horns just once in ISL where ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious earlier in the season. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. The game will be held on February 19 (Friday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the ATKMB vs SCEB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

