ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will take on SC East Bengal (SCEB) in the latest round of Indian Super League 202-21 fixtures. ATKMB vs SCEB clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on February 19, 2021 (Friday). Bragging rights on the line in the second Kolkata derby of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create ATKMB vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below.

Both teams have had very contrasting seasons until now and as a result, finds themselves on the opposite end of the points table. ATK Mohun Bagan are at the top of the team standings and will be looking to secure a semi-final berth while, East Bengal are closer to the bottom and are looking to finish as high as possible. Mohun Bagan won the previous derby and a similar result will see them stretch their lead ta the top.

ATKMB vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB) must be your keeper for this clash.

ATKMB vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sandesh Jhingam (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) and Narayan Das (SCEB) must be your defenders.

ATKMB vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Marcelinho (ATKMB), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) and Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) must be your midfielders.

ATKMB vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) must be your forwards.

ATKMB vs SCEB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), – Sandesh Jhingam (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Narayan Das (SCEB), Marcelinho (ATKMB), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) must be selected as the captain of your Dream11 team for this clash while Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) can be named as the vice-captain.

