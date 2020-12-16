Later tonight we have the La Liga 2020-21 match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad which will be played at the Camp Nou. The Catalan Giants took to social media and announced their 22-member squad for the match against Real Sociedad. For Barcelona, there are newer injury concerns. Ansu Fati is down with a knee injury so is Gerard Pique. Sergi Roberto is not in the squad due to a thigh injury also Ousmane Dembele is down with a hamstring injury. Junior Firpo is away from the squad due to a personal matter. Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Ahead of the game, Ronald Koeman praised their opponents and said, "You can tell they’ve been playing together for a few years." The last time the two teams met each other, the match ended up with a 2-2 draw. Whereas, during their match at the Camp Nou, Barcelona walked away with the game with a 2-1 win. Now, let's have a look at the 22-member squad.

Now let's have a look at the predicted playing XI for both teams below.

Barcelona possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Coutinho; Messi

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup: Remiro; Gorosabel, Le Normand, Sagnan, Monreal; Merino, Zubimendi; Portu, Lopez, Janzuaj; Jose

Real Sociedad has improved quite a lot with the new signings of players like Gonzalo Castro and many others. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST.

