Belgium take on Russia in the Euro 2020 Group B match. This is the fourth game of the Euro 2020. Apart from Belgium and Russia, Denmark and Finland complete the Group B. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Belgium vs Russia live streaming online and live tv telecast in India then continue reading. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Belgium start as favourites to win this clash. The side boasts of players like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois. In Russian camp, Denis Cheryshev, Fyodor Smolov, and Aleksandr Golovin will be the key players.

When Is Belgium vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020? Know Date And Venue?

The Belgium vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020 football match will be held on June 13, 2021 (Saturday mid-night). The match will be held at the at the Krestovsky Stadium with kick-off time at 12:30 am IST.

How To Watch Belgium vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam for Belgium vs Russia football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

