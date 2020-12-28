Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC look to get back to winning ways as they face off each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixture at the Fatorda Stadium on December 28, 2020 (Monday). A win in this fixture for either will close the gap between them and the table toppers. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch live streaming of BFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. BFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Record.

The teams have met each other six times in the Indian Super League and have an identical head-to-head record. Bengaluru’s two wins in this fixture are matched by Jamshedpur FC while the remaining two games have ended in a draw. Both the sides’ undefeated run was brought to an end in their last outing but will be hoping to record crucial three points. Sunil Chhetri, Stephen Eze, Nerijus Valskis & Other Key Players Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the Fatordat Stadium in Margao

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of BFC vs JFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the BFC vs JFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).