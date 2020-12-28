Indian Super League 2020-21 has Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC locking horns with each other at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The match will be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bengaluru FC is placed on number three of the ISL 2020-21 with 12 points in its kitty. Jamshedpur FC has so far played eight games in the ISL 2020-21 with 10 points. The team has won a couple of games with four draws and two losses. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 team which comprises Sunil Chhetri, Stephen Eze, Nerijus Valskis and others. BFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Last Five Encounters in Indian Super League.

Sunil Chhetri

With three goals and an assist, Sunil Chhetri is surely one of the key players for your Dream11 team. He has spent 625 minutes and has a passing accuracy of 58. 63 per cent. Do include him in the Dream11 team.

Stephen Eze

This defender from Stephen Eze has been one of the key players for the Red Miners. He has a passing accuracy of 66.8 per cent and is a must-have in your Dream11 team.

Nerijus Valskis

With six goals in eight matches, Nerijus Valskis is someone who is a must-have in your Dream11 team. He has a passing accuracy of 49.43 per cent and has implemented six clearances and four blocks.

Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva has three goals and an assist and is quite an important player in the team. He has a passing accuracy of about 66.82 per cent with 217 passes and 267 touches.

Juanan

With about 81.81 per cent of passing accuracy, Juanan has scored a couple of goals in the ISL 2020-21. He has spent about 630 passes has a goal conversion rate of 25 per cent.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. A win here for Jamshedpur FC would mean that they would make way into the top three teams in the Indian Super League 2020-21.

