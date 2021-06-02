After a day of naming the 26-member squad for the upcoming Euro 2020, England are all set to prepare hard and find form when they take on Austria in the first of their two international friendlies on June 2 at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough. The match would start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). This match would provide English coach Gareth Southgate an opportunity to try out team combinations and players who could potentially feature in the playing XI when the Three Lions take on Croatia in their first match of Euro 2020 on June 13. The England national team has had a good year so far, winning all their qualifiers in March. UEFA Euro 2020: England Announce 26-Man Squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold Named in European Championships

However, he has fitness concerns hovering over the team. Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson might are doubtful for the match. But that might also be an opportunity for him to try out other players in those roles. On the other hand, Austria would look forward to a strong performance from David Alaba, who was recently signed by Real Madrid from Bayern Munich. They would also be without striker Marko Arnautovic, who has a thigh injury. Both sides have played each other 18 times with England winning 10 of those matches and Austria being triumphant in four, The other four contests ended in draws. Euro 2020, Group D: A Look at England's Strength, Weakness and Chances At This Year's European Championship

England vs Austria, International Friendly Match Time and Schedule in India

The match would be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England. The match would start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs Austria, International Friendly Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

The England vs Austria, International Friendly Match would be telecasted live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The game can be live streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV.

