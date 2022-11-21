After a fantabulous opening day, get ready for an action-packed Day 2 of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Monday. Senegal vs Netherlands is the second match to take place on November 21 with kick-off time scheduled at 9.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Senegal vs Netherlands, Group A fixture will be held at Al Thumama Stadium at Doha in Qatar. Viewers in India can watch Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 live telecast on Sports 18 while free live streaming will be available on JioCinema app. If you are interested in watching the exciting football match with live commentary and coverage in Bengali language, it is also made available on JioCinema. Scroll down to get all the details pertaining to SEN vs NED telecast and streaming options.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Senegal vs Netherlands Live Commentary and Coverage in Bengali?

We would like you to know that the FIFA World Cup will be broadcast on the Sports18 network and on Jio Cinema for free in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil from November 20. We will not be streaming FIFA World Cup on Voot. — Voot Support (@VootSupport) November 20, 2022

JioCinema Brings Senegal vs Netherland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Coverage

