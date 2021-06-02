France will take on Wales in an international friendly match as both sides continue their preparations for Euro 2020. France vs Wales clash will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice on June 02, 2021 (late Wednesday night). This will be the teams’ first game since the conclusion of the European club football season. Meanwhile, fans searching for France vs Wales, International Friendly live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Both teams have qualified for the upcoming European Championships and will use this friendly to prepare themselves for the Championship. France are the world champions and have Karim Benzema back in the squad for the first time in five years and Didier Deschamps will look at how the Real Madrid man fares with the team. Meanwhile, Wales will use this game to gauge the fitness of star man Gareth Bale.

When Is France vs Wales Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

France vs Wales international friendly match will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice on June 03, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 12:35 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Wales, 2021 International Friendly Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can watch France vs Wales international friendly match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for all European international football matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to live telecast the friendly match.

Is France vs Wales, 2021 International Friendly Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those fans who are not able to catch the live action of France vs Wales international friendly match on television sets can also watch the match live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the international friendly match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).