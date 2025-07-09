France Women's National Football Team vs Wales Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: France will be looking to secure their second successive victory in the Women’s Euro 2025 when the Les Bleus take on Wales this evening. The team defeated England 2-1 in their opening game and the kind of dominance they enjoyed in that match, the scoreline could have been even more in their favour. Opponents Wales, on the other hand, were beaten convincingly by the Netherlands and it will take a special effort from them to make a comeback in the competition. It's a do-or-die battle for this Wales team, hence the pressure on them will be enormous. France versus Wales will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Griedge Mbock will undergo a late fitness test to determine her availability for France due to a calf problem. Maelle Lakrar and Alice Sombath were excellent in defence against England and will be keen to continue the good run. Sandy Baltimore and Delphine Cascarino will be deployed on the wings with M A Katoto as the central striker.

Ceri Holland is unfit and will not be available for this game for Wales. Jess Fishlock will be leading the attack in the final third with Angharad James-Turner and Hayley Ladd as the central midfielders. Gemma Evans at the back will need to provide the calming influence, with defence being a weakness for the team. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: Sweden Eases Past Poland and Advances to Quarterfinals Along With Germany.

France vs Wales, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match France vs Wales Date Thursday, July 10 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue AFG Arena, St Gallen Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is France vs Wales, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The France Women's National Football Team is set to take on the Wales Women's National Football Team in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Thursday, July 10. The France Women's National Football Team vs Wales Women's National Football Team is set to be played at the AFG Arena in St Gallen and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of France vs Wales, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the France vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For France vs Wales UEFA Women's Euro 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of France vs Wales, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of France vs Wales live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a subscription pass. France will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy win.

