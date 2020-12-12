Odisha FC and FC Goa go head to head in the Indian Super League 2020–21 match number 25. Odisha FC will be looking to register their first win of the ISL 2020-21 season as they take on Goa. Odisha FC are currently placed on tenth spot on the ISL 2020-21 points table while Goa FC are on seventh place. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Odisha FC vs FC Goa match live streaming online should scroll down for all details. Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020–21: Ivan Gonzalez, Marcelinho & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in OFC vs FCG ISL Match.

Both Odisha FC and FC Goa have played seven games each thus far. While FC Goa have managed to win one, Odisha FC are yet to find a winning start. Odisha FC comes into the match with a 0-2 defeat against Mumbai City FC in their previous encounter. FC Goa, on the other hand, defeated Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 in the last match.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on December 12, 2020 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL). So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live action on television. Fans can also follow the game live online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Odisha FC vs FC Goa match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).