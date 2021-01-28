Barcelona will take on Rayo Vallecano in Copa del Re 2020-21 Round of 16. The clash will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas Stadium in Madrid, Spain on January 27, 2021 (Wednesday night). The cup competition has seen several shocks this season and the Madrid side will be hoping that they can add to that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Included in Barcelona Squad For Rayo Vallecano Clash After Completion of Two-Game Ban.

Barcelona will welcome Lionel Messi for this clash after the Argentine served his two-game suspension. However, the Catalan giants will be without Sergino Dest as the American has failed to recover from a muscular injury. Rayo Vallecano haven’t beaten Barcelona since 2002 and need to produce a brilliant performance to get over the line.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 16 Match Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The round of 16 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played at the Estadio de Vallecas Stadium in Madrid, Spain on January 28, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 16 Match Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Unfortunately, Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Copa del Rey 2020-21 in India. Fans can, however, follow the game online.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Round of 16 Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can catch the live action of Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2020-21 clash on the online platform. JIO TV are likely to stream the game live for JIO subscribers in India. Fans can also follow the game on social media platforms of the teams.

