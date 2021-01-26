Lionel Messi has been included in the Barcelona squad for the Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash against Rayo Vallecano after serving his two-game suspension. The Argentine was handed a ban after receiving a red card in the Spanish Super Cup final clash against Athletic Club earlier in the month. The Catalan giants defeated local rivals Cornella in the previous round of the cup competition. Lionel Messi Celebrates his Mother Celia Cuccittini's Birthday, Says 'I Love You' in Latest Instagram Post.

Lionel Messi missed the games against Cornella and Elche after receiving a red card in the Super Cup final but is now eligible to play again and has been named in the 20-man squad for the trip to Rayo later in the week. Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Neymar’s Wish of Reuniting With Lionel Messi, Says ‘We are Just Focused on the Present’.

The Argentine has been struggling with a muscular problem in recent times which saw him miss the Real Sociedad clash but the 33-year-old played the entire 120 minutes in the loss to the Bilbao club. However, considering his fitness struggles, it looks highly unlikely that Ronald Koeman will start the Barcelona skipper unless needed.

Barcelona will be without Sergino Dest for this clash as the American has an issue with his right thigh while Sergi Roberto, who recently returned to training from his injury hasn’t been named in the squad for the clash.

This will be Ronald Koeman's sides eight straight away fixture and the Blugranas have had a mixed run of results. Barcelona have won six of the recent seven fixtures on the road with their only loss being the Super Cup final defeat against Athletic Club.

