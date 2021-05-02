Juventus are up against Udinese in their next fixture of the Serie A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday (May 2). The defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina in their last outing. Notably, Juventus’ hopes of making it to the top four and qualifying for the Champions League is lying with a thin thread, and they must leave no stones to win this game. On the other hand, the hosts registered an impressive 4-2 win over Benevento in their last outing. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other UDI vs JUV match details. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 23-Member Squad for Serie A 2021 Match Against Udinese, Check Predicted XI of UDI vs JUV.

Speaking of history between these two clubs, Juventus comfortably dominate the head-to-head record with 30 victories in 42 outings. Udinese have picked up only five wins while seven games have ended in draws. Their last encounter ended in a comfortable 4-1 win for Juventus in the reverse fixture earlier this year. If some drama doesn't occur in this game, the Old Lady should again get the favourable result, but they shouldn’t be complacent against the home side. As the game takes a countdown, let’s focus on the streaming and other information.

When is Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Udinese vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on May o2, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Friuli Stadium in Udine and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Udinese vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Udinese vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Udinese vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus have beaten Udinese in six out of their last seven meetings and looks like their winning run is likely going to continue with their latest encounter.

