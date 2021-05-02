Udinese is all set to welcome Juventus at the Stadio Friuli later tonight at 9.30 IST. The team has announced a 23-member squad for the match and Cristiano Ronaldo is obviously a part of the contingent. It's almost the end of the road for the visiting team as by now it's almost certain that Inter Milan will walk away with the title. Thus, the team Juventus would want to keep up with their winning streak and end the season on a good note. The home team has a notable issue related to their roaster. Juan Musso, the goalkeeper has been suspended for a game as he managed to gather too many yellow cards. Juventus Transfer News: Max Allegri Favourite To Replace Andrea Pirlo As Manager.

Whereas, Andrea Pirlo does not have issues related to the roaster. The team might prefer Adrien Rabiot ahead of Arthur Melo in the midfield. Pirlo has a host of alternatives as well, including Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi and Weston McKennie. These players might not feature in his playing XI but could surely be the substitutes as the game progresses. Now, let's have a look at the squad declared by Juventus.

Check out the predicted starting XI:

Udinese Probable Lineup (3-5-1-1): Scuffet; Becao, Bonifazi, Nuytinck; Molina, de Paul, Walace, Arslan, Larsen; Pereyra; Okaka

Juventus Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Ronaldo

The match will begin at 9.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for all updates related to the game.

