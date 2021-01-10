Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season and find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. JFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Jamshedpur got back to winning ways in the last round of matches and will be looking to build on that and move into the top four with a win. Jamshedpur have won just two of their previous five matches and will be hoping to add to that tally against a team struggling near the bottom reaches of the table. Kerala Blasters have won just once this season and after suffering defeat to fellow strugglers Odisha, need to turn their form around quickly. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on January 10, 2021 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs KBFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

