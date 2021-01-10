Jamshedpur will look to start off from where exactly they had left before the 11-day break when they face Kerala Blasters FC in their first ISL 2020-21 match of the new year. Jamshedpur FC beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in their last match before heading into the break and will want to start the year with a similar result. Their opponents Kerala Blasters have only won once in nine games this season and have suffered successive defeats before this encounter, which includes the 2-4 loss to Odisha FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best playing XI for the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match please scroll down for all details.

With five defeats and just one win in nine games, Kerala Blasters are struggling at the penultimate position. They have six points and are only one clear of the bottom-placed Odisha FC. Jamshedpur FC have 13 points from the same number of games as their opponents and can leapfrog Hyderabad FC and FC Goa to third with a win against the Blasters.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick TP Rehenesh (JFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Stephen Eze (JFC) and Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy (JFC), Vincente Gomez (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) will play as the three forwards.

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Stephen Eze (JFC) and Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Vincente Gomez (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy playing XI while Jordan Murray (KBFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blaster FC match.

