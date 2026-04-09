Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season continues with a crucial top-of-the-table clash as Jamshedpur FC host league leaders Mumbai City FC. Mumbai City FC currently sits at the summit of the ISL points table, having secured 17 points from their opening seven fixtures. Jamshedpur FC, managed by Owen Coyle, are placed fourth with 14 points. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Paris Saint-Germain Outclass Liverpool with Home Win in Quarterfinal.

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Team Preview

The hosts will rely heavily on their attacking personnel, including Madih Talal and Messi Bouli, to break down the Islanders' defence. Jamshedpur defender Lazar Ćirković has publicly emphasised the team's need to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters.

Conversely, Mumbai City will look to maintain their disciplined defensive structure, led by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa, who has been in formidable form. Midfielder Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung noted the importance of concentration against a Jamshedpur side that historically performs well in this specific fixture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).