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Football Football Manchester City Mount Late Comeback to Secure FA Cup 2025-26 Final Berth After Edging Past Southampton Manchester City overcame a late deficit against Southampton with two quick goals in the dying minutes to win 2-1 and reach a record fourth consecutive FA Cup final.

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Manchester City staged a dramatic late comeback at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, defeating Championship side Southampton 2-1 to secure their place in the Emirates FA Cup 2025-26 final. Goals from Jérémy Doku and Nico González in the final ten minutes overturned a shock lead taken by Southampton, keeping City's hopes of a domestic treble alive. The victory marks a historic achievement for Pep Guardiola's side, as they become the first team to reach four successive FA Cup finals. Erling Haaland Shirt Ripped: Striker's Sleeve Torn During Clash with Gabriel Magalhaes in Manchester City vs Arsenal.

Saints' Resilience Tested City

The semi-final clash saw a resilient Southampton side, currently enjoying a 20-game unbeaten streak, frustrate their Premier League opponents for much of the match. Despite Manchester City dominating possession with 70% and registering 26 shots, Southampton's organised defence held firm, limiting clear-cut opportunities. The first half ended goalless, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock in a tight encounter.

Manchester City Makes History

￼Making history by becoming the first team to reach four FA Cup finals in a row 💪 pic.twitter.com/1A2RbqJfOB — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 25, 2026

Dramatic Turnaround at Wembley

The game exploded into life in the final quarter. Against the run of play, Southampton's Finn Azaz stunned the Wembley crowd by curling in a beautiful shot in the 79th minute, giving the underdogs a surprising lead. However, Manchester City's response was swift and decisive. Substitute Jérémy Doku, who made an immediate impact, equalised just three minutes later, finding the net in the 82nd minute.

The momentum had swung, and City capitalised on it when Nico González unleashed a powerful long-range strike in the 87th minute, completing the dramatic turnaround and sending the reigning Premier League champions into the final. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's Record-Breaking Run Continues

The win not only propels Manchester City into another FA Cup final but also extends Pep Guardiola's remarkable record in the competition. This marks his eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final appearance with City, a run stretching back to the 2018-19 season.

The Blues' consistent success in the FA Cup underscores their dominance in English football, as they now await the winner of Sunday's semi-final between Chelsea and Leeds United. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 16, at Wembley Stadium.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Man City). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).