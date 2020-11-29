Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will face each other in the latest fixture of Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams are searching for their first win of the new season after suffering opening match defeats. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of JFC vs OFC in ISL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Here Are Match Results of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

The teams have met each other twice in the Indian Super League with both sides registering victories in hoke fixtures. However, with this clash being played at a neutral venue, it will be difficult to judge who holds the upper hand. Jamshedpur lost to Chennaiyin FC in their first game of the season while Odisha succumbed against Hyderabad FC. The teams are two of the three sides without a point this season and would be looking to change that. JFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on November 29 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco and it is scheduled to start at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the JFC vs OFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

