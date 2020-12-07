Jamshedpur FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on December 7, 2020 (Monday). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your JFC vs ATKMB ISL 2020-021 2020 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

The newcomers have the top spot in sight while Jamshedpur are still searching for their first win of the new ISL season. Seven points and six places separate the teams in the table and the gap could be widen considering the recent form. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the competition. Jamshedpur are winless in nine ISL game a run which stretches back to last season. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Roy Krishna

The Fiji international is in sensational form this season and has scored in all games this season. Krishna has scored three goals in three matches, scoring the decisive strikes in two of them. The Fiji man is third in the leading scorer’s list and is a must pick for your JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Nerijus Valskis

Despite his team’s struggles in the competition, Nerijus Valskis has been in sensational form. The Lithuanian has scored three goals in as many games this season and currently is second in the top goal-scorers list.

Arindam Bhattacharja

The Indian goalkeeper has commanded his goal well this season as he is yet to concede a single goal. Bhattacharja has made three saves this campaign in as many games and will be looking to keep that run going and should be a pick in your JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Stephen Eze

The Nigerian will play an important role for Jamshedpur not only in defence but while attacking as well. Stephen Eze is the only other player to have scored for Jamshedpur this season and should be picked in your JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).