Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 20. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Margao, Goa on December 7, 2020. ATK Mohun Bagan has had a great start to ISL Season 7 with three victories in a row. On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC is still struggling for a win in ISL 2020-21 as they have lost one game and managed a draw in their last two games. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, midfielders, defenders, forwards and best fantasy playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATKMB 's Roy Krishna has been in terrific form as he has scored a goal each from three ISL matches. Antonio Habas's ATKMB is the most well-managed side notching up clean sheets in all their matches so far. Speaking about JFC, their midfield and attack have been performing well, although results are not going in their favour. ISL Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis will continue to be a key man in the frontline for Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB) and Stephen Eze (JFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Javi Hernández (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC) and Alex Lima (JFC) should be picked as five midfielders for JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB) and Stephen Eze (JFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Javi Hernández (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Alex Lima(JFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Nerijus Valskis (JFC).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be made the captain of your fantasy team. While Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be elected as vice-captain.

