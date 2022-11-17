Spain begin their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a friendly match against Jordan. The clash will be played at the Amman International Stadium in Amman, Jordan on November 17, 2022 (Thursday). The Spanish team will look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jordan vs Spain, warm-up fixture live streaming details, scroll down below. Argentina 5–0 UAE, FIFA World Cup 2022: Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi Shine As Argentina Thrash UAE in Warm Up Game.

Luis Enrique surprised many with the selection of his squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The La Roja have a young squad but enough quality and are considered among the favourites. Spain will look to fine-tune their preparations before beginning their campaign against Costa Rica.

When is Jordan vs Spain, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Jordan vs Spain, International Friendly match will be played at Amman Sports Stadium in Amman, Jordan. The game will be held on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) and is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Jordan vs Spain, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Jordan vs Spain, International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be broadcasting the warm-up games in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Jordan vs Spain, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Jordan vs Spain match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

