Team Argentina shows confident display on the field ahead of the FIFA World Cup as they thrash UAE 5-0 in a warmup game at Abu Dhabi. Angel Di Maria, who is returning from injury, scored two goals. Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Joaquin Correa scored one each. Lionel Scaloni allowed Messi to play a full 90 minutes and didn't rest the superstar despite making four changes in the half time.

Argentina vs UAE FIFA World Cup Warm Up Game Result Details:

Argentina are World Cup ready 😤 Angel Di Maria ⚽️⚽️🎯 Lionel Messi ⚽️🎯 La Selección extend their unbeaten run to 36 games after a 5-0 win against UAE.#FIFAWorldCup #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/ffNUr5Fqco — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 16, 2022

