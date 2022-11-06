Juventus and Inter Milan will face off against each other in the latest round of Serie A 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Memphis Depay Transfer News: Juventus Interested in Signing Dutch Forward From Barcelona.

Juventus have registered three consecutive wins and will be aiming to build on that. Max Allegri's team have been inconsistent this season but can move into the top four with a win. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also outside of the Champion League places and will be aiming to get into the top four with a victory.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan,, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Inter Milan, match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on November 07, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Inter Milan,, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan, match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Inter Milan,, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Juventus vs Inter Milan, will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Inter Milan, match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

