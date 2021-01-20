Kerala Blasters will take on Bengaluru FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on January 20, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have struggled to produce consistent performances this season and fins themselves in the bottom half of the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of BFC vs BFC in ISL 20202-1 can scroll down below. KBFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Record.

The two teams have met each other six times in ISL with Bengaluru having a superior head to head record. The Blues have won five games compared to Kerala’s solitary win while one game has ended in a draw. Bengaluru are winless in their last five games in the competition while Kerala Blasters have won just twice in that time period.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 20 (Wednesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KBFC vs BFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).