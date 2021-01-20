Kerala Blasters will take on Bengaluru FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on January 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The two teams have met each other six times in ILS with Bengaluru having a superior head to head record. The Blues have won five games compared to Kerala’s solitary win while one game has ended in a draw. KBFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

The first meeting between the two teams went Bengaluru’s way as the Blues completely outplayed Kerala on the day. However, Carles Cuadrat’s men have been on a downward spiral since that result, winning just one of their next six games, losing five of them. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have started to pick some positive results and could match Bengaluru’s points tally with a win in this fixture. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – December 13, 2020 – Bengaluru Win 4-2

Carles Cuadrat’s team were sensational on the day as the dominated their opponents. Kerala got the lead through Rahul Praveen but were pegged back quickly as goals from Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado gave the Blues a comfortable lead. Jordan Murray pulled one back for Kerala but Sunil Chettri’s strike confirmed the result.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – February 15, 2020 - Kerala Blasters FC Win 2-1

Kerala Blasters were on the back foot straightway as Deshon Brown struck in the 16th minute. However, that proved to be the last delightful point for Bengaluru in the game as score another goal in the 72nd minute.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – November 23, 2019 - Bengaluru FC Win 1-0

A tight contest was seen between these two side’s first meeting in ISL 2019-20. Defences of both teams were impeccable as the first half ended with both teams drawing blanks. Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the 55th minute and guided his side to a 1-0 win.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – February 6, 2019 – Match Drawn 2-2

This is the only draw between the two teams. Kerala’s Slaviša Stojanović opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Courage Perkuson extended the lead. Bengaluru, however, came back in the second half and levelled the scores with Udanta Singh and skipper Sunil Chhetri finding nets.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – November 5, 2018 - Bengaluru FC Win 2-1

Sunil Chhetri shone once again to help Bengaluru FC clinch another encounter. The skipper was aggressive from the outset as he netted the first goal in the 17th minute. However, Slaviša Stojanović soon levelled the scores with a strike in the 30th minute. Serbia’s Nikola Krčmarević scored the winner in the 80th minute to take Bengaluru over the line.

