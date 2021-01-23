The upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see Kerala Blasters going head-to-head with FC Goa. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on January 23 (Saturday). Although Kerala Blasters are ninth in the team standings with 13 wins in 12 games, they have put up an improved performance lately and would like to make a mark in the upcoming encounter as well. On the other hand, FC Goa have been on a roll this season. They are currently occupying the third position with 19 points in 12 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of KBFC vs FCG match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two clubs, Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa have played each other on 13 occasions with the Gaurs dominating the head-to-head record with nine victories. Only three encounters went in Kerala’s favour while the remaining one game ended in a draw. The two sides last met earlier this season where Goa put up an emphatic show, registering a 3-1 win. Igor Angulo scored a brace while Jorge Ortiz Mendoza netted the other goal for the Gaurs. Costa Nhamoinesu was Kerala’s lone striker in that fixture. As the forthcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. KBFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

When is Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 23 (Saturday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KBFC vs FCG clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

