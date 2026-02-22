Bengaluru FC are set to host NorthEast United FC on 22 February 2026, in Matchweek 2 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 season. Both teams enter the match with contrasting early momentum, making it a crucial test in this year's highly competitive league format. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025–26?

Fans looking to follow the match live have official telecast and streaming options available across India. While many viewers search for free streaming links, the official digital broadcasting rights for the current ISL season are held by FanCode.

Live Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: Viewers can stream the game online via the FanCode app and website (a subscription or specific match pass is required). Young Kid Gifted Car After Al-Kholood Goalkeeper Joan Carlos Cozzani Misbehaves With Ball Boy During Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Date Sunday, 22 February 2026 Kick-off Time 5:00 pm IST Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Live Telecast Sony Sports Ten 2 Live Streaming FanCode (App and Website)

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Team News

Bengaluru FC head into today's game with confidence following a comfortable 2–0 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their season opener. Goals from veteran forward Sunil Chhetri and N Sivasakthi ensured a composed start for the Blues. Head coach Renedy Singh has emphasised the importance of maintaining a compact structure in both attack and defence to secure consecutive home wins and build early dominance in the standings.

Conversely, NorthEast United FC are searching for their first points of the campaign after a difficult start. The Highlanders suffered a 3–0 away defeat to East Bengal FC in Kolkata. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali has acknowledged the challenge of playing in front of a hostile Bengaluru crowd but insists his squad has analysed their previous errors and is ready to respond with better defensive organisation and energy.

